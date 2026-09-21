Israeli forces raid areas in West Bank, arrest 2 Palestinians, including child: Report

Israeli forces conducted raids across the occupied West Bank late Sunday, arresting two Palestinians, including a child, while Palestinian state media reported separate attacks by Israeli occupiers.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported raids in Tuqu, south of Bethlehem, where soldiers fired live ammunition and arrested a child and a young man after searching their family homes.

In the central West Bank, forces raided Al-Ram and Al-Mazra'a al-Sharqiya, while tear gas was fired near homes and at civilian vehicles at the Jaba checkpoint, Wafa reported. No injuries or arrests were reported in the incidents.

In the northern West Bank, raids were reported in Nazlat Sheikh Zaid, Raba and Turah, west of Jenin, involving home searches and the closure of roads and businesses.

Wafa also reported that Israeli occupiers attacked vehicles with stones between Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, damaging one vehicle and attempting to ram another. Occupiers also attacked Deir Abu Mash'al, northwest of Ramallah "under the protection of Israeli occupation forces," according to Wafa.

South of Nablus, Palestinians confronted an attempted attack by occupiers on homes in Wadi al-Shaer near Lubban ash-Sharkiya, the state-run Voice of Palestine radio reported.

Israeli military operations and occupier violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem have intensified since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, with Palestinians reporting arrests, killings, property destruction and displacement.





