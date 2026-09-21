3 killed as Afghanistan claims Pakistan carried out airstrikes

Afghanistan on Monday accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes on its eastern Kunar and Paktika provinces, which killed at least three people and injured several others.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for Afghan government, said in a post on the US social media company X, that an airstrike took place at around 3 am local time (2230GMT Sunday) in Nurgal district of Kunar province, killing three people and injuring several others.

At least two airstrikes hit the Barmal district of Paktika province, Fitrat said, adding that no casualties were reported.

There was no immediate response from Islamabad to Kabul's claim.

It comes amid a fresh wave of militant attacks, including suicide bombings in northwestern Pakistan, which killed dozens of security personnel and civilians over the past few days.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of patronizing militants involved in "terrorist" attacks inside Pakistan. Afghanistan rejects the accusation.



