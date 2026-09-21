Worried over soaring fuel costs, Trump urges Zelenskyy to stop Russian refinery attacks: FT

US President Donald Trump expressed concern Sunday over rising fuel prices during a telephone discussion with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging Kyiv to cease strikes against Russian oil refineries, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

"Diesel, diesel... diesel," served as the primary thrust of the American leader's message as he pressed the Ukrainian military to halt missile and drone bombardments of Russian refining installations, a senior Ukrainian official present during the call told the newspaper.

A second senior Ukrainian official familiar with the exchange confirmed that Trump conveyed acute anxiety regarding surging diesel expenses, which have intensified domestic political pressure on his administration as critical congressional midterm elections approach in November. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), national average gasoline prices in the US stand at $4.48 per gallon, marking an increase of 9% from $4.11 a month ago and a jump of more than 40% from $3.19 a year ago.

The White House did not immediately issue a public response regarding the telephone conversation or the FT report.

Confirming the call in a statement on messaging service Telegram, Zelenskyy said the discussion addressed wide-ranging matters and produced an agreement to hold an in-person meeting during this week's UN General Assembly in New York.

"We just spoke with President Trump. An important conversation, and many things were discussed. We have arranged a meeting in New York, and this meeting can change a lot," Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

Trump earlier publicly insisted that Ukrainian forces spare Russian energy infrastructure, maintaining that attacks on refining facilities hurt the global economy by provoking worldwide diesel deficits. The US president has repeatedly attributed record American and international fuel prices directly to Kyiv's refinery campaign rather than the concurrent Iran war in the Gulf.

On Sept. 14, Trump claimed on his social media platform Truth Social that Washington had brokered a mutual energy truce between Moscow and Kyiv, though Ukrainian officials later clarified that the proposal remained an unfinalized American framework rather than a formal accord.