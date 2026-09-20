Jordan, Bahrain condemn Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

Jordan and Bahrain on Saturday condemned the latest Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity with Riyadh and warning that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international law.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Fouad Al-Majali said Amman had "absolute" solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supported all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, security, stability and citizens.

The ministry said a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defenses, while attempts to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Baysh, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu constituted a "blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity, and a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter."

Bahrain similarly condemned what it called an escalation in Iranian-backed Houthi attacks. The Foreign Ministry described the attacks as a "blatant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

It affirmed "Bahrain's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its complete support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability and protect its citizens and residents on its territory," while urging the UN Security Council to "fulfill its responsibilities and take a firm stance" against the attacks and hold those responsible accountable.

The statements followed new Saudi Civil Defense alerts Saturday, including two in Riyadh, two in Al-Kharj and one in Farasan. Authorities did not identify the threat or report casualties or damage.

The alerts followed a broader wave Friday and came after Saudi authorities reported Thursday that one person was killed and two were injured by debris from a Houthi drone intercepted above Taif.

The Houthis later claimed to have "foiled" what they called "criminal attempts" allegedly carried out by Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, without providing details. Saudi authorities did not link the claims to the alerts.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled Sanaa and several Yemeni provinces since September 2014.