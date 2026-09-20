Trump cuts short Camp David stay amid rising Middle East tensions

US President Donald Trump cut short his weekend stay at Camp David and was expected to return to the White House late Saturday, according to a White House pool report.

The White House updated the president's schedule to show his return to Washington on Marine One, with the presidential helicopter expected to arrive at the Ellipse at about 7 pm local time (2300GMT), USA Today reporter Joey Garrison reported in a pool report.

No reason was given for the change to Trump's schedule.

Earlier Saturday, a NORAD F-16 intercepted a general aviation aircraft that entered restricted airspace over Thurmont, Maryland, near Camp David, where Trump had been staying. The aircraft was safely escorted from the area, and the 1st Air Force said the incident posed no danger to people on the ground or indicated a threat to Trump or the presidential retreat.

The development came as the US State Department issued a travel warning because of escalating tensions in the Middle East. It urged Americans outside the region to seriously reconsider travel to and through the area.

In a post on the US social media platform X, the agency's Travel.Gov account said Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other disruptions.

"Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," it said.

The agency warned that Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks involving civilian airports, and said the conflict "has the potential to escalate rapidly." It also cautioned that Iran and groups supporting it may target US interests, businesses and institutions, as well as locations associated with Americans worldwide.