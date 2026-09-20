US urges Americans to reconsider travel to Middle East amid rising tensions

The US on Saturday urged Americans outside the Middle East to seriously reconsider travel to and through the region, citing a complex security environment and the potential for rapid escalation.

The State Department's Travel.Gov account on a US social media platform said Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

"Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," it said.

It warned that Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks involving civilian airports, and said the conflict "has the potential to escalate rapidly."

Americans traveling to or from the region were advised to monitor information on airport and airline operations.

The State Department also warned that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted and that Iran and groups supporting it may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the US and Americans worldwide, including US businesses and other institutions.

The warning comes amid renewed Houthi attacks and tensions involving Saudi Arabia and follows a series of security alerts and military incidents across the region.