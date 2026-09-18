Vessel attacked on Omani side of Strait of Hormuz, crew safe: UKMTO

A vessel was attacked on the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz, 16 nautical miles (nearly 30 kilometers) northeast of the coastal town of Khasab, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Thursday.

The crew was reported safe, while no environmental impact had been confirmed, according to a UKMTO warning.

The maritime authority did not identify the vessel or give details on the nature or time of the attack.

Authorities are investigating.

The UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.