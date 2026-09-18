Nvidia expects to double chip sales next year, CEO says

US chipmaker Nvidia expects to sell twice as many chips next year as it does this year, CEO Jensen Huang said Thursday, citing strong artificial intelligence demand across industries and economies.

"I expect Nvidia to sell twice as many chips next year as we do this year," Huang told reporters ahead of an AI summit with Britain's King Charles III in Scotland.

"The reason for that is because AI has so much contribution to the benefits of different industries, different economies, and you can see that in almost every single country that we're in, people want to invest in AI," he said.

The forecast signals continued rapid expansion at the semiconductor giant over the coming six quarters. Nvidia recently projected revenue growth of 70% for the fiscal year ending in January 2028, potentially bringing its annual revenue to about $673 billion.

The company does not disclose the total number of chips it sells. Its best-known products are data center graphics processing units, including its Blackwell and Rubin chips, which power the development and operation of advanced AI systems.

Huang said last year that Nvidia had shipped 6 million Blackwell GPUs over four quarters.

Beyond GPUs, Nvidia produces central processing units, networking switches, optical networking chips, laptop processors, Jetson systems for robots and vehicles, and the processor used in Nintendo's Switch 2 console.

Huang attended the summit alongside representatives from Google DeepMind, OpenAI and Anthropic to discuss AI safety amid growing concerns about the risks posed by increasingly advanced models.

"When a product is not safe, we should hold it back and keep engineering it," Huang said.





