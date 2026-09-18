Israeli army launches fresh attacks in southern Lebanon despite framework deal

The Israeli army continued its attacks in Lebanon on Friday, including through artillery shelling that targeted southern Lebanese towns.

The artillery shelling targeted the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, with the sound of the shelling heard in the city of Tyre and other southern towns, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli military vehicles advanced from the town of Tiri toward the outskirts of Hadatha, in the direction of Haris, in the Bint Jbeil district, the agency noted.

The attacks come despite a US-brokered framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

On Thursday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that completing the deal's implementation "and consolidating stability cannot be achieved amid continued Israeli attacks and violations."

The Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 others since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures.





