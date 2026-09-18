North Korea warns of ‘more offensive’ response to US-led military drills

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong on Friday warned of a stronger response to US-led multinational military exercises in the Asia-Pacific, saying Pyongyang would continue strengthening its nuclear deterrence.

Kim, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior ruling Workers' Party official, accused Washington of being the "main source" of worsening tensions on the Korean Peninsula and across the region, according to a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

She singled out Pacific Vanguard 2026, a multinational naval exercise near Guam involving the US, South Korea, Japan, and other countries.

Kim called the exercise a threatening "war game" and accused Washington of seeking to expand its military influence through alliances in the Asia-Pacific.

She also criticized growing US-Japan-South Korea military cooperation, claiming North Korea was its primary target.

"The present situation ... stresses the need to break records in our responsive action, proportional or more offensive in its nature," Kim said.

She added there would be "never ever change" in North Korea's course of strengthening its nuclear deterrence and warned Pyongyang could "mobilize all means available" if its sovereignty or security were seriously threatened.

The warning came as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that Seoul should make every effort to facilitate renewed dialogue between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

"The possibility cannot be ruled out," Lee told a televised news conference, adding Seoul should do its "utmost" to help make such talks happen. Lee said renewed North Korea-US dialogue could become an important stepping stone toward restarting inter-Korean talks and promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.





