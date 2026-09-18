6 soldiers, 10 militants killed in northwest Pakistan security operations

Six Pakistani soldiers and 10 militants were killed in separate engagements in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province between Sept. 15 and 17, the military said Friday.

An improvised explosive device struck a security forces convoy on Thursday, killing six soldiers, according to a statement from the army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Separately, security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district following reports of the presence of militants.

Troops killed six militants after an "intense exchange of fire," the statement said.

Four more militants were killed in a separate encounter in Hangu district.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who the military said had been involved in multiple attacks in the area.

Security forces were conducting clearance operations in the affected areas to locate any remaining militants, ISPR said.

The military said its counterterrorism campaign under the "Azm-e-Istehkam" initiative would continue against what it described as foreign-sponsored militancy.

Pakistan has faced increased militant violence in recent years, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces.





