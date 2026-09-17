Greece, Israel hold joint military exercise in Eastern Mediterranean: Reports

Greek and Israeli naval forces held a joint exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean "a few days ago," according to media reports Thursday.

Two Greek frigates and two Israeli missile boats took part in the drill in the Eastern Mediterranean "in operational scenarios with a high degree of difficulty," the Kathimerini newspaper reported, describing the exercise as "highly symbolic."

According to the report, the drill focused on identifying and responding to threats at sea, conducting search-and-rescue operations and managing emergencies with the aim of increasing interoperability between the two naval forces and improving operational cooperation.

Türkiye has long emphasized that the Eastern Mediterranean should be an area of cooperation rather than tension. Following a meeting with Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in June, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the importance of avoiding steps that could harm regional stability or be directed against Türkiye.