UN backs Palestinian President Abbas' video address after US visa refusal

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appears on a screen as he addresses delegates at United Nations headquarters in New York (REUTERS File Photo)

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address next week's high-level debate by pre-recorded video after the US refused to issue visas for Palestine's delegation for a second year.

The resolution passed overwhelmingly with 152 votes in favor, four abstentions, and three against, including the US and Israel.

The move follows Washington's decision to extend visa sanctions denying entry to members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA), days before the fall UN General Assembly is set to convene in New York.