Germany’s Merz highlights fundamental shift in relations with US

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that he sees a fundamental shift in Germany's relations with the US, according to press reports.

The era of the "unconditional transatlantic friendship" is likely over for the foreseeable future, Merz said at a campaign appearance for his conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in Berlin on Thursday, three days before the capital heads to the polls.

"We see a shift in political stance on the other side of the Atlantic, as well as a change in the assessment of the transatlantic alliance—one we may not have thought possible," Tagesspiegel daily cited the chancellor as saying.

Relations with US President Donald Trump have deteriorated due to Merz's criticism of the US war in Iran, in addition to issues such as trade disputes.

Earlier this month, Merz called off a planned phone call with Trump over his support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which got the most votes of any party in the state election in Saxony-Anhalt earlier this month.

The chancellor, whose approval ratings recently hit rock bottom, said his country should seize the opportunity that has now arisen.

"It was long overdue for us to take on more responsibility for ourselves."

The German leader pointed out, for example, that the government has significantly increased its defense spending.