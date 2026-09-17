Trump says US, Poland making 'major progress' toward new US Army base

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US and Poland are making significant progress toward establishing an American Army base in Poland, saying the location could be announced soon.

Trump credited Polish President Karol Nawrocki with advancing the effort and described the potential base as a major development in the US-Polish alliance.

"Great News! Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland.

"If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.