Iran says it shot down US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday that it shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz during the early hours of the morning.

In a statement, the IRGC said Iranian air defense systems detected an MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island at 2.29 am local time (2300GMT Tuesday) and managed to shoot it down.

The statement said the downed aircraft was the 52nd drone of the same type to have been shot down.

The US military did not immediately comment on the IRGC's claim.

The IRGC said Tuesday that it had shot down three MQ-1 drones over the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding areas.

The US and Israel launched large-scale attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defenses. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases across the region.

The war has since expanded in the region, while diplomatic efforts have sought to end the hostilities.





