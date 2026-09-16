TÜRKIYES AKINCI COMBAT DRONE STRIKES AERIAL TARGET WITH INDIGENOUS SUNGUR MISSILE

Turkish defense firm Baykar's Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) successfully hit a high-speed target drone with an indigenously developed Sungur air defense missile over the Black Sea.

The drone took off from the Corlu Flight Training and Test Center in Marmara province Tekirdag and flew to the test area over the Black Sea.

During the test conducted off the coast of Sinop, the Akinci fired the Sungur munition and scored a direct hit on a high-speed target aerial vehicle.

Turkish defense company Roketsan developed the Sungur air defense missile.

The Akinci returned to Corlu along its planned route after completing the firing test.

The drone previously conducted air-to-air firings with the Kemankes one artificial intelligence-based mini cruise missile and the Eren high-speed multi-purpose loitering munition.

Baykar integrated numerous munitions into the Akinci to create a layered strike capability that engages different targets from close to long ranges.

The aviation firm financed all its projects entirely through its own resources since its founding.

Baykar remained the largest exporter in the world in the unmanned aerial vehicle segment in 2025.

The firm set an export record with a volume of $2.2 billion in 2025 as it generated 90% of its revenue from exports in recent years.

Baykar signed export agreements with 39 countries, including 36 for the Bayraktar TB2 and 16 for the Akinci.





