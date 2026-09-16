Zelenskyy accuses Russia of attempting to attack his plane twice in recent weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had twice attempted to target his presidential plane with drones in recent weeks while he was traveling through Moldova.

"My presidential plane was in Moldova, and that's why they attacked Moldova. When we went back home, again through Chisinau, they did the same," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS News published Tuesday.

Zelenskyy was referring to drone incidents in Moldovan airspace during two of his recent trips through Chisinau. He did not provide further details on the alleged attempts to target his aircraft.

On Sept. 9, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Zelenskyy's plane had "almost" been hit by a drone while taking off from Moldova on its way to Oslo, where the Ukrainian president was attending the funeral of Norway's King Harald V. Store did not provide details of the incident.

Moldovan authorities later said the country's airspace had been temporarily closed after a drone entered the country's airspace, delaying several flights.

At that time, Zelenskyy's plane was on the ground. The drone subsequently crashed about 160 kilometers from Chisinau International Airport, after which the restrictions were lifted and Zelenskyy's plane took off.

A Ukrainian presidential source described as "exaggerated" claims that Zelenskyy had been at risk.

Zelenskyy told CBS News that one or two drones also entered Moldovan airspace during his return trip to Ukraine several days later. CBS said the second incident had not previously been reported.



