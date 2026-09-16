New York City Mayor Mamdani still without federal security clearance

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been leading the US's most populous city for just over eight and a half months but still lacks a federal security clearance, according to media reports.

Mamdani said that extended delay in his security clearance is "limiting his ability to be briefed on classified information involving terrorism or other threats to New York City," which has nearly 8.5 million residents.

He also told reporters during a news conference that this was a "typical timeline" for approval, however.

"The process of my getting a federal security clearance is ongoing," said Mamdani. "A number of senior administration officials have a security clearance at this time. The NYPD also regularly briefs me on intelligence investigations that do not involve federally classified information, and we will continue to move forward."

Mamdani is not the first New York City mayor to have issues with security clearance from the federal government.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio was also withheld high-level federal clearance during the same time frame when he led the city starting in 2014, according to the New York Post, which added that de Blasio never bothered to apply for the clearance in the early days of his first term. It took just over a year for the feds to clear him and give him full security clearance.

Ex-New York City Mayor Eric Adams had his security clearance revoked after becoming the first sitting mayor to face a federal criminal indictment in 2024.

Experts have said the vetting process for federal security clearance, which is handled by the FBI, could take up to one year for someone beginning their first term in public office, like Mamdani.

The news of Mamdani's lack of national security clearance comes as the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York City, with many foreign dignitaries set to visit the Big Apple.

Experts said the inability for Mamdani to receive full classified information from the federal government "could tie the mayor's hands, potentially delaying an official response during an emergency."



