Chinese, US top trade negotiators set to meet this weekend ahead of Xi-Trump summit

Top US and Chinese trade negotiators will meet in Washington this weekend for the final preparatory talks between the two sides, ahead of a crucial meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday confirmed that he would meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Sunday, South China Morning Post reported.

Trump is expected to host Xi on Sept. 24 in Washington.

Bessent and US trade representative Jamieson Greer will host the Chinese vice-premier and his delegation for a final round of negotiations as the two sides are trying to bridge the differences over a range of trade issues.

"With China, we have had some very good private discussions, and I look forward to those continuing this weekend when I meet my Chinese counterpart Vice [Premier] He Lifeng," Bessent said during a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

The top US negotiator is expected to discuss the likely economic outcomes of the summit between Trump and Xi, and begin preparatory dialogue on artificial intelligence safety and governance.

The two presidents agreed in Beijing in May to establish an intergovernmental dialogue on AI, which ran separately from the economic talks led by Bessent and He for months.



