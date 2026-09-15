SOUTH KOREAN TOURIST CONVERTS TO ISLAM DURING VISIT TO TÜRKIYES MARDIN

South Korean tourist converts to Islam during visit to Türkiye's Mardin

A South Korean tourist visiting the southeastern Turkish city of Mardin, renowned for its rich history and cultural heritage, converted to Islam.

According to a statement from the Artuklu District Mufti's Office, the visitor, identified as Shaevn, decided to embrace Islam while visiting the city and an official conversion ceremony was subsequently held at the mufti's office.

The ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Artuklu District Mufti Suleyman Baran. During the ceremony, Shaevn recited the shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, and formally became a Muslim.

Following the conversion, Shaevn adopted the name "Abdullah," according to the statement.

Baran presented Abdullah with a copy of the Quran at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Mardin, with its historic architecture and cultural heritage shaped by centuries of different civilizations, is a popular destination for visitors from Türkiye and abroad.





