IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT BEIJING FOR TALKS AHEAD OF CHINESE PRESIDENTS US VISIT

Iranian foreign minister to visit Beijing for talks ahead of Chinese president's US visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will make a one-day visit to China on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the US, China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Wang last hosted Araghchi in Beijing in May, ahead of US President Donald Trump's summit with Xi.

Wednesday's meeting will mark their second in-person talks in the Chinese capital since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Wang and Araghchi also attended the BRICS summit in the Indian capital New Delhi over the weekend, where they were seen having a brief conversation.

The US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran in February, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defenses.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases across the region.

The conflict has since expanded across the region, while diplomatic efforts have continued to end the hostilities.





