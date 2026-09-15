13 injured in Houthi missile and drone attacks on 3 Saudi cities

Thirteen civilians were injured in ballistic missile and drone attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthi group on three Saudi cities, the Saudi-led coalition said early Tuesday.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said the attacks targeted Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif on Monday, leaving the victims with minor to moderate injuries.

Seven homes and two vehicles were also damaged, he said.

Al-Malki accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and said the coalition would take measures to deter further attacks under the right to self-defense.

The statement came after Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Monday that Saudi warplanes carried out 54 strikes across five Yemeni provinces over the previous 24 hours.

Saree said F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets were used in the strikes and warned they "would not go unanswered."

Earlier Monday, the Houthis also claimed a large-scale missile and drone attack on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait and threatened to expand operations against Saudi Arabia.

Confrontations between Yemen's internationally recognized government's forces and the Houthis have escalated since early July following years of relative calm.

The country has been engulfed in war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014 before a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.



