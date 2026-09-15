2 Gazans killed in latest Israeli ceasefire violations

Two Palestinians were killed and 28 others, including four children, were injured in the Gaza Strip on Monday amid ongoing violations by the Israeli army of a truce that has been in place since October 2025.

The Israeli attacks targeted the cities of Gaza and Khan Younis as well as the town of Al-Zawaida, striking tents sheltering displaced persons and gatherings of civilians in addition to involving gunfire from military vehicles.

In the latest developments, a medical source at Nasser Hospital reported the arrival of the body of a Palestinian and seven injured individuals following a strike by an Israeli drone on a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at a tent sheltering displaced persons at the intersection of Al-Sina'a Street and Street 5 in the Al-Mawasi area, killing one Palestinian and injuring others.

Earlier, eight Palestinians were injured in another Israeli drone strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced persons on Street 5.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that eight Palestinians, including four children, were injured in a strike by an Israeli drone involving two missiles on a gathering of civilians near a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area.

The sources described the condition of two of the injured as "critical," noting that they are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital.

In a separate incident, a young man sustained moderate injuries from gunfire originating from Israeli military vehicles east of Khan Younis, according to a medical source at Al-Amal Hospital.

Witnesses reported that Israeli vehicles opened heavy fire toward homes and displaced persons' tents in areas east and south of Khan Yunis.

In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported the death of 50-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Khader Ajjour.

He succumbed to severe injuries sustained in a strike by an Israeli drone that targeted a tent on the roof of his home west of Gaza City.

Local sources and eyewitnesses noted that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a tent on the roof of the Ajjour family home near Al-Shifa Hospital, causing critical injuries that later proved fatal.

Separately, medical sources said that 10 Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli strike targeting a tent on Al-Wahda Street in central Gaza City.

The sources described the injuries of two of the victims as "serious," while eyewitnesses noted that the strike occurred in an area crowded with displaced people near Al-Wafa Hospital in the city center.

In the central Gaza Strip, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported the arrival of two injured people following a drone strike that targeted a gathering of civilians on Salah al-Din Street east of the town of Al-Zawaida.

According to the latest data from the Gaza Strip's Ministry of Health, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement up to Monday killed 1,372 Palestinians and wounded 4,659 others.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 since October 2023 and caused massive destruction affecting about 90% of the civilian infrastructure.



