Ecuador battles wildfires as blazes spread across 5 provinces

Nine wildfires remain active across Ecuador, with emergencies reported in five provinces, according to the latest report from the National Risk Management Secretariat.

In central Ecuador, three wildfires remain active in Cotopaxi province, affecting Isinlivi and Chugchilan in the canton of Sigchos and Zumbahua in the canton of Pujili.

In southern Ecuador, fires remain active in Cariamanga in Loja province and Guanazan in El Oro province, while another is burning in Goaltal in Carchi province in northern Ecuador.

Authorities are maintaining continuous monitoring of the affected areas and coordinating emergency response efforts as conditions develop.

Four other wildfires have been brought under control, authorities said.

In northern Ecuador, three fires have been contained in Pichincha province, including Santa Rosa de Cusubamba in Cayambe and the El Condado and Itchimbia sectors of Quito.

In Quito, the capital, a wildfire in the central-northern sectors of La Vicentina and Itchimbia came close to residential areas, prompting authorities to deploy dozens of firefighters and vehicles to contain the flames.

The smoke also led the city to monitor air quality across 169 neighborhoods, while a section of a major avenue was partially closed as firefighting and cooling operations continued.

The National Risk Management Secretariat said emergency teams remain deployed in several parts of the country to respond to the active fires and prevent their spread.

Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to remain alert and follow instructions issued by emergency services, particularly where changing weather and dry vegetation could increase the risk of fire spread.

The latest balance comes as Ecuador faces recurring wildfire risks in several provinces during periods of dry weather and high vegetation dryness.



