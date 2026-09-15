Zelenskyy doubts Russia will honor energy-target truce announced by Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukraine is not convinced that Russia is willing to abide by any agreement after US President Donald Trump announced that the two countries had agreed not to strike each other's energy assets.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to halt corresponding strikes against Russia if "our partners" can ensure that Moscow genuinely refrains from attacking the electricity system, other energy facilities, critical infrastructure and food supply routes.

"So that it is reliable, long-term, has a real impact on people's lives, and does not fall apart after the Russians hold their 'elections' and get an easing of pressure on gasoline and diesel precisely for that period," he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had proposed that its partners secure an agreement with Russia to halt attacks on critical infrastructure, accusing Moscow of targeting food, energy and other basic facilities "that sustain life."

"Every day, Ukrainian energy facilities, port infrastructure, logistics, and even warehouses storing food and pharmaceuticals are targeted," he said. "Ukraine is not convinced that Russia is willing to abide by any agreement."

He said the war "must be brought to an end," stressing that de-escalatory steps regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step toward peace.

"We expect specifics from our partners," he said.



