Uzbek, South Korean presidents discuss deepening strategic partnership

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed ways to further develop and deepen their countries' strategic partnership during talks Monday in Seoul.

According to the Uzbek presidency, the leaders oversaw the signing of bilateral treaties and agreements covering areas including transport, aviation, agriculture, tourism, artificial intelligence, higher education, health care and environmental protection.

They noted growing trade and investment ties, with more than 700 joint ventures with Korean capital currently operating in Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev outlined five priority areas for expanding economic cooperation, including trade, investment, critical minerals, transport and infrastructure. Following the visit, the sides prepared an investment portfolio worth about $12 billion, the statement said.

The sides also agreed to strengthen an innovation and technology alliance, focusing on information technology, cybersecurity, digital health care and pharmaceutical production.

They also expressed readiness to expand military-technical cooperation, including interagency contacts, joint events and military training.

South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the leaders also committed to pursuing cooperation in new areas including critical minerals and the transition to AI and digital technology while resolving to continue cooperation in jointly fighting the desertification of the Aral Sea and water shortages gripping Uzbekistan, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Seoul on Sunday to attend the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit, where leaders will discuss expanding cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, digital transformation, science and technology and other priority areas.

A Seoul Declaration is expected to be adopted following the summit.



