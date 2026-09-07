Yemeni army reports 13 airstrikes on Houthi positions

Yemeni warplanes carried out 13 airstrikes early Monday on positions, gatherings and military vehicles of the Houthi group in central Yemen, including a missile launcher, the army said.

The strikes targeted sites in the Al-Sharyah, Dhi Na'im, Al-Bayda and Al-Sawadiyah districts of Al-Bayda governorate, according to the Yemeni Armed Forces Media Center.

In a separate operation in southern Al-Dhale governorate, warplanes destroyed a Houthi command-and-control room and a thermal surveillance system on Mount Nasa in the Murais front, the military said.

The aircraft also struck Houthi gatherings in the area.

Hours earlier, the Yemeni army said it had retaken positions in Taiz and Al-Hudaydah governorates during clashes that left more than 20 Houthi fighters killed or wounded.

The military also reported airstrikes on Houthi positions in Taiz, Al-Hudaydah, Marib and Al-Jawf governorates.

Several fronts across Yemen have recently witnessed renewed fighting amid an escalation in reciprocal attacks since July, ending a period of relative calm that had largely prevailed since a UN-brokered truce took effect in April 2022.



