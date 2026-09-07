Israeli attacks across Gaza kill 5 Palestinians, including 2 children

Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip killed five Palestinians, including two children, in the past 24 hours, medical sources told Anadolu on Sunday.

In the latest attack, Israeli artillery struck a classroom sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing a 7-year-old child.

Earlier, Israeli forces targeted Palestinians in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, killing two.

An Israeli drone also struck a civilian vehicle in Gaza City earlier Sunday, killing Palestinian Youssef Aqila and his 9-year-old daughter Wafaa.

Wafaa had started the new school year earlier that day, with images circulated after the attack showing her schoolbooks and supplies scattered at the scene.

Several Palestinians were wounded in separate Israeli attacks in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City and the Shati refugee camp west of the city. Four of the injured were taken to Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

At dawn Sunday, Israeli fighter jets carried out two airstrikes on an evacuated commercial building near the "yellow line" in the Tuffah neighborhood.

The strikes destroyed the former Al-Sakhra commercial complex and injured nine Palestinians, including residents and displaced people staying nearby, according to medical sources.

Israeli reconnaissance drones also continued to fly intensively at low altitude over much of the western Gaza Strip.

The attacks marked the latest Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, 2025.

Israeli violations of the agreement have resulted in the deaths of 1,344 Palestinians and injuries to 4,464 others, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 in a brutal war that has destroyed or damaged much of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.





