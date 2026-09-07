Israel plans to destroy 2 tunnels in Lebanon, block return of displaced residents: Report

Israel is preparing to destroy two underground routes in southern Lebanon and intends to prevent displaced residents from returning to areas its forces may leave, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Sunday.

The routes, located beneath the Ali al-Taher Heights, are expected to be blown up in the coming days, KAN said, citing unnamed military officials who claimed that no "living armed operatives" remained at the site.

The army is then expected to begin a phased withdrawal from what Israel calls its "security belt" in southern Lebanon.

The plan is due to be presented this week to the head of the Israeli army's Northern Command before being sent to the political leadership for approval.

Under the proposal, Israeli troops would pull back from the so-called "yellow line" to a "gray line" roughly 2 to 4 kilometers (1.2 to 2.5 miles) from the Israeli border, where the army plans to establish around 20 permanent military positions.

On Thursday, the Israeli army claimed it had established "operational control" above and below ground in the Ali al-Taher Heights area. The Hezbollah group did not comment on the claim.

KAN also said Israel had relayed a message to the Lebanese government through the US that displaced residents would not, for now, be allowed to return to areas vacated by Israeli forces.

The issue is expected to be raised in direct Israeli-Lebanese talks due to resume this month in Rome.

The report comes amid heightened tensions in southern Lebanon where Israeli attacks have intensified in recent days after the Israeli army claimed it intercepted a drone that was allegedly launched by Hezbollah toward its forces operating in what Tel Aviv calls a "security zone" in southern Lebanon.

The strikes come despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon on June 26 which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing 4,362 people and injuring 12,378 others while displacing more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, including territory it has held for decades and other areas occupied during the 2023-2024 conflict, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current conflict.





