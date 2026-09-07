Israeli army fire injures 2 fishermen off Gaza City coast despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were injured Monday morning by Israeli army fire while working on a fishing boat off the coast of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

The incident came amid daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect in the enclave since Oct. 10, 2025.

Two Palestinian fishermen were injured by Israeli naval fire off the Gaza City coast, one moderately and the other lightly, the medical source said.

Israeli boats attacked the fishermen's boat with shells and gunfire while they were working off the city's coast, injuring the two fishermen, according to local sources.

Israeli naval forces repeatedly attack fishing boats along the Gaza Strip coast and open fire toward fishermen, causing deaths, injuries, arrests, and the sinking of boats.

Fishermen seeking to earn a living on small manual boats continue to face Israeli attacks after Israel destroyed fishing boats during its genocide in Gaza.

In a related development, Israeli fighter jets struck three homes early Monday near areas where the army is deployed in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said several Israeli airstrikes targeted three homes near the Sanafur junction in Tuffah, with no injuries or casualties reported.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army launched artillery shelling on areas south of Khan Younis, while military vehicles opened heavy fire toward areas east of the city.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,344 Palestinians and injured 4,481 others as of Sunday, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel, with US support, has been carrying out genocide in Gaza, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000, while destroying 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.



