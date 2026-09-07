Iran warns South Korea of ‘serious consequences’ over military role in Hormuz

Iran warned on Monday that any South Korean military participation in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz would have "serious consequences," amid reports that Seoul is considering a possible military contribution to efforts to secure navigation through the strait.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on US social media company X that relations between Iran and South Korea span more than 64 years and have consistently developed on the basis of mutual respect.

"Iran attaches great importance to its friendly relations with South Korea," Baqaei said.

However, he said that at a time when the Iranian people are defending themselves against what he called US aggression and responding to US "war crimes against women and children," any military presence or participation in operations by another country in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz "would inevitably be regarded as direct support for the aggressor and would have serious consequences."

"No sovereign and responsible country should succumb to US pressure and intimidation and become complicit in acts of aggression and horrific crimes against the great Iranian nation," he added.