Gaza: Palestinians hold funeral for 50 people killed in Israeli attacks during genocide

Thousands of Palestinians on Thursday attended the funeral of 50 people whose bodies and remains were recovered over the past two weeks from beneath the rubble of homes bombed by Israel during its years-long genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The funeral procession began at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, with thousands of Palestinians as well as political, community, and tribal figures taking part, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The bodies and remains, draped in Palestinian flags, were taken for funeral prayers before being buried at the Al-Ahli cemetery in the Zeitoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

The victims belonged to the Sawafiri, Batniji, Karam, Al-Af, Haraz, and Raqiq families and were killed when Israeli strikes targeted their homes in Gaza City in December 2023.

The recoveries are part of ongoing efforts to retrieve the bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel's genocide from beneath the rubble of destroyed homes.

Gaza's Civil Defense said recovery operations are being conducted "with simple tools and at a slow pace" due to severe shortages of equipment and resources.