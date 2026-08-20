Iran condemns fresh raft of US sanctions as ‘economic terrorism’

Tehran on Thursday condemned a fresh raft of US economic and trade sanctions imposed on Iran, describing them as "economic terrorism."

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the sanctions as a "continuation of 73 years of hostility and animosity by American politicians toward the Iranian people."

"US economic sanctions against Iran, which have targeted the fundamental human rights of individual Iranian citizens, constitute economic terrorism and a crime against humanity," the ministry said.

Those who draw up and implement such measures, it added, "deserve prosecution and punishment for committing such heinous crimes."

According to the ministry, the new sanctions come in the wake of what it described as two "American-Zionist wars on Iran" and Washington's subsequent failure to force the Iranian people to submit to "illegitimate and inhumane demands."

It also described US economic pressure as "the other side of the coin of war," saying Washington's reliance on both tactics posed a threat to global peace and security.

Iran remains "steadfast and determined" to defend its national interests against US military, economic, political and psychological pressure, the statement added.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to launch what he called "the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country," describing his maximum-pressure campaign against Iran as "Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale."

He vowed to sever the financial channels supporting Tehran, warning that countries that provide Iran with an economic "lifeline"—through their financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities—would face severe economic consequences.

Calling the campaign an "Economic D-Day," the US leader called on Washington's allies to join his latest attempt to financially cripple Tehran.