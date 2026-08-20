Israel pounds southern Lebanon with airstrikes, artillery despite truce deal

A man inspects the damage after an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Ansar in the southern Nabatieh Governorate, Lebanon, Aug. 15, 2026. (DHA Photo)

The Israeli military on Thursday continued to carry out relentless airstrikes and artillery barrages across southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal that ostensibly went into effect in June.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli artillery fire targeted the town of Houla and parts of the Marjayoun district, along with positions near the towns of Qabrikha and Tulin.

Artillery shelling was also reported in the Saluki and Hujeir valleys, which extend through the Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts.

In the Tyre district, the towns of Majdal Zoun and Mansouri were both reportedly shaken by Israeli artillery barrages.

In the Nabatieh district, Israeli warplanes conducted overnight strikes on Ali al-Taher hill and around Al-Dabsha and the Doha Kfar Rumman area, according to the news agency.

NNA did not provide any information regarding possible casualties.

On Thursday, former Israeli defense minister Moshe Ya'alon accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of keeping existing war fronts open -- and seeking to open new ones -- in an effort to preempt the formation of an official commission of inquiry into the ongoing conflict.

In June, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-brokered ceasefire agreement calling for Israel's gradual withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, to be followed by the Lebanese army's deployment into vacated areas.

It also calls for the disarmament of "armed groups" in reference to Hezbollah.

Despite the agreement, Israel has continued to carry out almost daily attacks on southern Lebanon, which, according to Lebanon's health ministry, have killed more than 4,000 people since early March.

Israeli forces currently occupy several parts of southern Lebanon, some of which they have held for decades.

Other areas were occupied in 2023 and 2024, when Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.