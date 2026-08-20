SOUTH KOREAS LEE URGES CHINA TO MAINTAIN CLOSE COMMUNICATION ON KOREAN PENINSULA

This handout photo taken on August 20, 2026 by the presidential Blue House shows South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) shaking hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) during their meeting at the presidential house in Seoul. (AFP)

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday urged China to maintain close strategic communication with Seoul on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, as the two countries seek to deepen ties and promote regional stability, according to a local media report.

Lee made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the presidential office, where he said South Korea and China had achieved the "complete recovery" of bilateral relations following recent high-level exchanges between Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yonhap News reported.

"I am pleased that the two governments are strengthening horizontal and mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic sphere based on their political trust," Lee said.

Lee called on Wang to maintain close communication with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac on bilateral relations and peninsula issues.

Wang conveyed greetings from Xi and said China-South Korea relations were on a stable development path.

He pledged to play a more active role in implementing agreements reached by Lee and Xi ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

Wang also sought Seoul's support for China's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, with Lee pledging full support.

Separately, Wang met with Wi and said China's policy toward South Korea remained "consistent and stable" and urged both sides to strengthen communication, build mutual trust and expand strategic cooperation in politics, trade, economy and security, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

Wang also called on Seoul to pursue genuine "strategic autonomy," avoid bloc confrontation and taking sides, and develop relations with China and the United States in parallel without conflict.