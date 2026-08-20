Turkish foreign minister discusses developments in region with Egyptian, Saudi counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate calls Thursday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to discuss developments in the region.

"We evaluated the problems that have emerged in implementing the Gaza peace plan and the steps we can take," Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, noting that both ministers were part of his diplomatic contacts on recent regional developments.

The ministers also discussed the latest developments in Syria. Fidan said they reiterated their strong support for efforts to establish peace and stability in Palestine.

The talks also covered the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the latest status of negotiations between countries involved in the dispute.

"As three brotherly countries that want peace and prosperity in our region, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation and coordination in all areas," said Fidan.