High-level Iraqi delegation to visit Saudi Arabia for security talks

A high-level Iraqi security delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for talks on shared security concerns and bilateral cooperation, Iraqi state media reported Wednesday.

The delegation will be headed by Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari, director of the Office of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

It will also include Intelligence Service Director Hamid al-Shatri, Air Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Muhannad al-Asadi and Counter-Terrorism Service Director Lt. Gen. Zaid al-Houshi, the agency said.

The delegation will discuss shared security concerns, including recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and "the issue of drones," as well as ways to boost security cooperation between the two countries, it added.