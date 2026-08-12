Hamas says it will take part in Palestinian elections under broadest possible coalition

Hamas will participate in upcoming Palestinian elections under the broadest possible national coalition, a member of the group's political bureau said Wednesday.

Hussam Badran said in an interview with Al-Aqsa TV that Hamas and most Palestinian factions and electoral blocs oppose imposing "political conditions or requiring participants to adopt a specific political program."

He said the Palestinian Central Elections Commission and judiciary are working "to ensure Palestinians can freely choose their political program."

Badran described the elections as a "historic opportunity" to change the Palestinian political landscape and "end two decades of unilateral decision-making on national affairs."

He said the elections were long overdue and accused the Palestinian leadership of unilaterally determining the timing and procedures, unlike the 2006 and 2021 elections, which he said were conducted following detailed national consensus.

He said Palestinians have "an inherent right" to choose their leaders and political program, whether through legislative elections in the Palestinian territories or elections for the Palestinian National Council, which he described as the "broader representative body for Palestinians."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced days ago that legislative elections will be held on Nov. 28, 2026, followed by the convening of the National Council and presidential elections in 2027.

The Palestinian Legislative Council has been inactive since 2007, following the political split and Hamas' takeover of the Gaza Strip. Abbas dissolved the council in 2018.

The last Palestinian legislative elections were held in 2006.

The Palestinian political system has remained divided since 2007, with Hamas administering Gaza, where Israel has waged a war since October 2023, while a government formed by the Fatah movement administers the occupied West Bank.