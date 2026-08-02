South Korea experiences hottest day in modern history

South Korea on Sunday saw its hottest day in modern history, with temperatures soaring to 42.5C (108.5F), the state weather agency said.

This is the highest-ever temperature the country has logged since modern weather observations began on the Korean Peninsula in 1904, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The mercury hit the historic high in the southeastern city of Yangsan, about 310 kilometers (192 miles) southeast of Seoul, after midday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The city has been suffering through temperatures over 40C (104F) for five days straight, raising concerns the temperature could even surpass 43C (109.4F).

Temperatures also reached 40.2C (104.4F) in Gyeongju, about 240 km (151 mi) southeast of Seoul, marking the first time the mercury rose above 40C in the city this year.

The government issued a Level 2 emergency operation of the disaster response headquarters to strengthen the government-wide response to the extreme heat.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook issued emergency orders for government ministries and provincial governments to strengthen safety checks on people who are most vulnerable to the heat, and to maintain stable power and water supply.





