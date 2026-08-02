Mediators seek to revive US-Iran deal, open Hormuz for 60 days without fees: Israeli media

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 31, 2026. (REUTERS)

Mediators are seeking to revive a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

Sources familiar with the matter told Channel 12 said a proposed deal includes a return to the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for 60 days without fees.

The US and Iran signed a ceasefire in April and signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The deal, however, collapsed last month with the US launching 13 consecutive days of bombardment on Iran over attacks on vessels in Hormuz, which Washington blamed on Tehran. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Washington has demanded that Iran halt attacks on vessels and guarantee freedom of navigation through the strait. Tehran, however, insists that ship traffic through waters adjacent to its coastline be governed by a mechanism under its supervision.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and "other Middle Eastern countries" requested time to finalize the framework of a peace deal, saying Israel has joined the commitment.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that the sides agreed to the "perimeters" of a potential deal that would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

Iranian military officials, however, dismissed Trump's claim as a "lie." A source close to Iran's negotiating team also denied reports that an agreement had been reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"No agreement has been reached on reopening the Strait of Hormuz," the source told the semi-official Fars News Agency.