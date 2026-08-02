Italian navy boards tanker suspected of belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’

Italian naval personnel on Sunday boarded a tanker suspected of belonging to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" during an inspection carried out under the EU's Operation IRINI in the Mediterranean, Italy's Defense Ministry said.

"This activity too concretely testifies to Italy's contribution to the security of the Mediterranean and to the European Union's action," Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on the US social media company X.

He congratulated the crew of the Thaon di Revel and all military personnel involved for the "professionalism, preparation, and firmness" they demonstrated during the operation.

The ministry said the Thaon di Revel, the flagship of Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI, carried out an inspection of the tanker Toa Payoh, which it described as "subject to European Union sanctions" and belonging to the so-called Russian "shadow fleet."

According to the ministry, the inspection was conducted "to verify its nationality," noting that a ship's nationality is determined by "the flag they are authorized to fly."

The Toa Payoh was reportedly sailing under the Cameroonian flag.

The inspection took place in the Mediterranean near the Italian island of Pantelleria, southwest of Sicily.