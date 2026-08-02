Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers discuss diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed regional developments and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions during a phone call on Sunday.

The two ministers reviewed "the latest developments amid the current situation" and discussed "diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bin Farhan affirmed the kingdom's commitment to continuing its regional role in promoting security and stability in a manner that serves the shared interests of all countries and peoples of the region," the ministry added.

The US and Iran signed a ceasefire in April and signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The deal, however, collapsed last month with the US launching 13 consecutive days of bombardment on Iran over attacks on vessels in Hormuz, which Washington blamed on Tehran. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Washington has demanded that Iran halt attacks on vessels and guarantee freedom of navigation through the strait. Tehran, however, insists that ship traffic through waters adjacent to its coastline be governed by a mechanism under its supervision.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and "other Middle Eastern countries" requested time to finalize the framework of a peace deal, saying Israel has joined the commitment.

Iranian military officials, however, dismissed Trump's claim as a "lie." A source close to Iran's negotiating team also denied reports that an agreement had been reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.