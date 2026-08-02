Iran says memorandum of understanding with US to serve as ‘cornerstone’ of its future foreign relations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US would become the "cornerstone" of Tehran's future foreign relations.

"The memorandum of understanding that was signed was the result of the collective wisdom of the Supreme National Security Council members, and all members are aligned with it," Pezeshkian said on the US social media company X.

"I believe this memorandum of understanding will become the cornerstone of our foreign relations in the future," he added.

"We must strive to make the enemy abide by what it signed. The security of our country, the region and our allies will be enhanced by this memorandum," said Pezeshkian.

The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The deal, however, collapsed last month with the US launching 13 consecutive days of bombardment on Iran over attacks on vessels in Hormuz, which Washington blamed on Tehran. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Gulf nations hosting US assets.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and "other Middle Eastern countries" requested time to finalize the framework of a peace deal, saying Israel has joined the commitment.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that the sides agreed to the "perimeters" of a potential deal that would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.