Israeli strike on displaced Palestinians’ tent in Gaza kills 3, including child

At least three Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others wounded after an Israeli strike hit a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Israeli helicopters targeted a tent belonging to the al-Balawi family near the Faculty area west of Khan Younis.

The strike killed at least three Palestinians, including a young girl, and injured several others, the reports said.

Witnesses said the attack caused widespread panic in the area, which is home to a large number of displaced civilians.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks since Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,209 Palestinians and injured 3,943 others, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

Israel has continued its military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023. According to Palestinian authorities, the war has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.





