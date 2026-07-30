Iraq rejects claims it facilitated US-Saudi strikes, says ‘no prior knowledge’ of attacks

Damage at a site belonging to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) following airstrikes that the PMF said were carried out by U.S. and Saudi forces, in Bartella, Nineveh province, Iraq, July 29, 2026. (REUTERS)

Iraq's government on Thursday rejected allegations that it had facilitated recent US-Saudi strikes, saying it neither approved nor had prior knowledge of the attacks and would not allow its territory to be used to target neighboring countries.

Government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said the Ministerial Council for National Security condemned the US-Saudi attacks as a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

"The government has always believed that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to spare the region further crises and escalation," Aboudi said.

He stressed that Iraq "has not and will not allow" its territory to be used as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring countries, saying the government had neither granted approval for strikes on specific sites or groups inside Iraq nor had any prior knowledge of the attacks.

Aboudi said Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's planned visit to Saudi Arabia had been postponed following the attacks.

He added that Iraq remained committed to partnership and good-neighborly relations with all countries and had avoided being drawn into regional conflicts.

According to Aboudi, the strikes targeted seven Iraqi provinces, killing more than 18 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces and wounding 20 others.

He said Baghdad had asked Saudi Arabia to provide evidence supporting its allegations that Iraqi territory had been used to launch attacks, adding that investigative committees formed by the Iraqi government had found no evidence to substantiate the claims.

"We call on Saudi Arabia to share the security information it possesses so it can be verified," he said.

Aboudi reiterated that Sept. 30 remains the deadline for ending the presence of the US-led international coalition against Daesh/ISIS in Iraq.

The remarks came a day after the US and Saudi Arabia carried out coordinated strikes on targets in Iraq early Wednesday, with Baghdad condemning the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia said the strikes were conducted in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter following attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the kingdom's petroleum facilities.

US President Donald Trump has said the strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi government. Baghdad has repeatedly denied the claim, insisting it neither authorized nor had prior knowledge of the operation.