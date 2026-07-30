Iran warns of Israeli ‘false-flag operations’ after drone attack at Egypt’s Damietta Port

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Thursday against what he described as Israeli "false-flag operations" following a drone attack on a gas vessel at Egypt's Damietta Port, saying Egypt's security is of "utmost importance" to Tehran.

In a post on the US social media company X, Araghchi described Egypt as "an important friend and partner in the region" and said: "Its security is of utmost importance to us."

"We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace," he wrote.

"The threat is clear, mutual, and fearful of Muslim solidarity," he added.

The comments came a day after a drone attack set two gas vessels ablaze at Egypt's Damietta Port on the Mediterranean coast.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said early Thursday that authorities had recovered the drone's wreckage and were conducting a security analysis to determine its origin, stressing that Cairo would base its conclusions on facts rather than speculation.

Egyptian authorities said preliminary investigations indicated the fire was caused by a drone, while noting that no party has claimed responsibility and that investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.