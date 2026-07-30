Türkiye 'closely' monitoring efforts to end Israeli attacks, occupation: President Erdoğan

Türkiye is "closely" following diplomatic initiatives seeking an end to Israel's attacks and occupation, said the nation's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday.

"We assessed how Türkiye could contribute to these efforts. We also discussed opportunities to further develop our bilateral relations in various fields. We believe that the growing dialogue between Lebanon and Syria will benefit both countries. We stand ready to make the necessary contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries, which have had a difficult past," Erdoğan said during a joint news conference with visiting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Following the withdrawal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Türkiye wants to play an active role in all initiatives aimed at safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty, Erdoğan added.

The Turkish president said that he is very pleased to host Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Türkiye and thanked him for making the first visit to Türkiye by a Lebanese head of state in 17 years.

Noting that Aoun is also a highly experienced military leader, Erdoğan said he regarded Aoun's election as president earlier this year as a significant step toward strengthening security in Lebanon and wished him success in his tenure.

Recalling Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's visit to Istanbul earlier this month, Erdoğan said today's meeting with Aoun addressed regional developments, "particularly in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon."

"We continue our strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our friend and brother Lebanon, with which we share deep ties," he added.

Erdoğan noted that Lebanon has long endured the consequences of serving as a battleground for regional rivalries and conflicts.

He added that Lebanon would be among the countries to benefit most from the environment of stability, peace and cooperation that Türkiye has sought to establish in the Middle East from the beginning.

Aoun said on Wednesday that discussions are continuing over a possible international force to replace the UN force in southern Lebanon, with proposals including European, Turkish, NATO-backed, Arab, and Islamic participation.

He said Lebanon's priority is preventing a power vacuum and ensuring that any new force supports the Lebanese army, safeguards stability, and respects national sovereignty.

Türkiye has previously contributed to the naval wing of UNIFIL, the current UN force.

Pointing out that the death toll in Lebanon has exceeded 4,300 since March 2, 2026, while more than 2,000 people have been injured and 1 million have been forced to flee their homes, Erdoğan once again offered his condolences to the Lebanese people.

"Türkiye has been among the countries to respond most strongly to the attacks from the first day," he noted.

"We will continue our support for strengthening Lebanon's institutional capacity and also maintain our humanitarian and technical assistance," said Erdoğan.

Türkiye stands ready to provide "all possible support" for the reconstruction of southern Lebanon after the Israeli attacks end, he added.