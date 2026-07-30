Italy raises Po River drought alert to 'high' as over 100 municipalities face water shortages

This aerial view shows a car crossing the bridge over the Po River in Martiniana Po, on July 30, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Drought conditions across Italy's Po River basin have worsened, prompting authorities to raise the water severity level to "high" amid growing concerns about drinking water supplies, the ANSA news agency reported on Thursday.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the Permanent Observatory for Water Use, coordinated by the Po River Basin Authority (AdbPo), which monitors water resources across Italy's largest river basin.

More than 100 municipalities in the northern regions of Piedmont and Lombardy are experiencing disruptions to drinking water supplies due to the prolonged lack of rainfall and declining river flows, according to AdbPo.

Authorities said emergency measures have been implemented in several affected municipalities, where water tankers have been deployed for days to replenish aqueduct reservoirs and maintain continuous water service for residents.

The Po Valley, Italy's most important agricultural and industrial region, has been increasingly affected by recurring droughts in recent years, with prolonged dry conditions placing additional pressure on water resources for households, agriculture and industry.

Dutch authorities, meanwhile, said no drought measures are planned despite worsening conditions and the Rhine River reaching its lowest level on record at the Lobith measuring station, according to broadcaster NOS.

The Netherlands has been under Phase 2 of its national water shortage framework since July 16, indicating an "actual" water shortage.

Authorities are focusing on distributing available freshwater efficiently and retaining water through measures, including emergency pumps, while water abstraction bans remain in effect across large parts of the country.

Officials also warned of increasing salinization in western regions and deteriorating water quality due to the spread of blue-green algae.

In Bulgaria, authorities said water levels on the Danube have fallen to historic lows, creating what officials described as an unprecedented force majeure situation that has brought shipping close to a standstill.

The Danube's water level at the northern city of Ruse has dropped to 87 centimeters (34 inches) below the reference zero level, with officials warning that conditions are expected to worsen in the coming weeks.