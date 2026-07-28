Pro-Palestinians gather outside White House to protest Netanyahu visit

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the White House on Monday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Waving Palestinian flags, protesters held signs criticizing US support for Israel.

Among the messages on display were "Stop US / Israel war machine," "Expose Israel's control of Washington," and "Palestinian human rights matter too."

The demonstration took place as Netanyahu arrived in Washington, DC for talks with Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

This will mark Netanyahu's eighth meeting with Trump since the president was elected to his second term.

Following his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu is scheduled to attend a memorial service for the late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime supporter of Israel.

The US has long been criticized for providing support to Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 73,000 people, most of them women and children, have been killed since Tel Aviv initiated a genocidal war beginning on Oct. 7, 2023.





